Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Red Tree House

Culiacan 6, Hipódromo, Cuauhtémoc, 06100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5584 3829
The Red Tree House in Mexico City Mexico City Mexico
Stay at the Charming Red Tree House Mexico City Mexico
The Red Tree House in Mexico City Mexico City Mexico
Stay at the Charming Red Tree House Mexico City Mexico

More info

The Red Tree House in Mexico City

This wonderful bed and breakfast located in Condesa is a great place to spend your time in Mexico City. The staff, especially Victor and Ernesto, is extremely helpful and friendly and will provide you with site recommendations, safe taxis and a list of local eateries. I think the hotel is located in one of the best neighborhoods, which is full of great restaurants, shopping, galleries and very close to the underground metro. Have a great Saturday night meal at La Capital, or Azul Condesa followed by a drink at Felix in Roma. Or stay at the Red Tree for one of their festive dinners.
By Jason Seldon , AFAR Staff

More Recommendations

esme travels
almost 7 years ago

Stay at the Charming Red Tree House

Happening neighborhood. Resident dog. Beautiful decor. Caring staff. Complimentary wine. Home-cooked breakfasts. Tropical courtyard. Inexpensive. Great location.

What's not to love about the Red Tree House in Mexico City's stylish Condesa neighborhood: one of my all-time favorite hotels.

Colombia & Mexico City trip report: http://bit.ly/1ebCLgc

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30