The Red Tree House
Culiacan 6, Hipódromo, Cuauhtémoc, 06100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5584 3829
The Red Tree House in Mexico CityThis wonderful bed and breakfast located in Condesa is a great place to spend your time in Mexico City. The staff, especially Victor and Ernesto, is extremely helpful and friendly and will provide you with site recommendations, safe taxis and a list of local eateries. I think the hotel is located in one of the best neighborhoods, which is full of great restaurants, shopping, galleries and very close to the underground metro. Have a great Saturday night meal at La Capital, or Azul Condesa followed by a drink at Felix in Roma. Or stay at the Red Tree for one of their festive dinners.
almost 7 years ago
Stay at the Charming Red Tree House
Happening neighborhood. Resident dog. Beautiful decor. Caring staff. Complimentary wine. Home-cooked breakfasts. Tropical courtyard. Inexpensive. Great location.
What's not to love about the Red Tree House in Mexico City's stylish Condesa neighborhood: one of my all-time favorite hotels.
Colombia & Mexico City trip report: http://bit.ly/1ebCLgc
