The Red Tree House in Mexico City

This wonderful bed and breakfast located in Condesa is a great place to spend your time in Mexico City . The staff, especially Victor and Ernesto, is extremely helpful and friendly and will provide you with site recommendations, safe taxis and a list of local eateries. I think the hotel is located in one of the best neighborhoods, which is full of great restaurants, shopping, galleries and very close to the underground metro. Have a great Saturday night meal at La Capital, or Azul Condesa followed by a drink at Felix in Roma. Or stay at the Red Tree for one of their festive dinners.