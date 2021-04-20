The Red Flamboyan
Rincon, Rincón 00677, Puerto Rico
+1 787-823-4508
More info
Fri - Sun 12pm - 6pm
Gourmet Puerto Rican, Small-Town StyleCraving some delicious Puerto Rican food? Want some that is a little atypical but still with island/Latin flavor? The Red Flamboyan in Rincon is your spot.
Opened in 2012 (under new owners), this place is nestled amongst the most iconic Puerto Rican trees, the flowering red flamboyan.
The restaurant serves typical Puerto Rican dishes (empanadillas, mofungo, sorrullos, bolitos—fried foods common to Puerto Rico) but with a gourmet twist and unique flavor. Not feeling fried food? That's fine, there are plenty of other delicious dishes.
I tried the pinon and ropa vieja appetizers, both of which are so delicious I could have just had more for dinner! My favorite dinner was the featured entree in the photo: steamed mahi mahi with vegetables, seasoned lightly with butter and lemon. It's wrapped, cooked, and beautifully presented in parchment paper.
As in most Puerto Rican owned and operated restaurants, expect to be here over an hour. The cooks and servers aren't in a rush to get you out, so they take their time preparing your food. If you have a leisurely evening ahead of you, this would be a lovely spot for a great meal and a relaxing environment.
They have everything you'd want from a Puerto Rican culinary experience—a wide selection of appetizers and entrees, happy hour specials, Puerto Rican reggae music, friendly English-speaking staff, and a lovely location.