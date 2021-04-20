It’s Five O’Clock All Day At The Peninsula's Cabanas

Although there is no set schedule at the poolside cabanas of the Peninsula Beverly Hills – in fact, it feels strange to even look at a watch – there is a rhythm to secluded relaxation. The surrounding buildings of Century City and the teal-covered lounge chairs edging the pool drift in and out of shadows as the sun moves, and plates of colorful food appear and disappear according to lunchtime appetites. After a couple of hours spent swimming and reclining, you’ll notice what’s missing from the so-called agenda: a good drink. The “Endless Summer” package features your choice of two specialty cocktails, which can be sipped under a deep-blue canopy or an oversized umbrella of the same shade. Ask to taste the hotel’s selection of sipping rums, which includes four bottles from Facundo of the Bacardi label. The collection starts with the clearest and youngest rum, Neo, which has been aged for less than seven years, followed by the decade-old Eximo, which has a more sun-kissed color. Sip those two in succession, and then try the ever-darker Exquisito, which mixes seven-year-old rum with 23-year-old rum. Finally, sniff and savor the eldest rum in the bunch, the Paraiso, which is aged for at least 23 years. Once you pick your rum of choice, a cocktail will be made with it in mind. If you’d rather relax without alcohol, your waiter can bring you a variety of fresh-pressed juices instead. When you can have happy hour whenever you want, you can also drink whatever you please.