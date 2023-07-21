Travel InspirationHotels

Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

9291 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
https://www.lermitagebeverlyhills.com/
Rooftop_Pool_Night.jpg

Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

entrance_2.jpg

Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

318195f6db39b1baa3d3accd983e96d0.jpg

Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

454ca50fcdec92baada23f30000dacd5.jpg

Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

3e6590e613b6b80f467eecf49597ff3d.jpg

Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

c518effadbc380902272ef32120fd03b.jpg

Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

1f077d98886a0443969421f13e66c722.jpg

Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

Viceroy_L'Ermitage_Beverly_Hills.Viceroy_Junior_Suite.jpg

Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

Rooftop_Pool_Night.jpg
entrance_2.jpg
318195f6db39b1baa3d3accd983e96d0.jpg
454ca50fcdec92baada23f30000dacd5.jpg
3e6590e613b6b80f467eecf49597ff3d.jpg
c518effadbc380902272ef32120fd03b.jpg
1f077d98886a0443969421f13e66c722.jpg
Viceroy_L'Ermitage_Beverly_Hills.Viceroy_Junior_Suite.jpg
CHECK AVAILABILITY

Some luxury hotels in Los Angeles go in and out of style, but the celebrated L’Ermitage endures by delivering privacy, clean-lined style, and first-class service. The bar and restaurant may be film industry hangouts, but the atmosphere is more shop talk over a glass of wine or perfectly grilled steak—no buzzing paparazzi scene here. A residential feel dominates: The walls of the hotel are lined with rotating gallery-worthy art, and the understated, neutral-toned rooms and suites are large.

An air of serenity pervades the place, and everyone is treated like an honored guest, greeted with a welcome drink and offered free coffee all day. The rooftop pool, with its panoramic views, is private, so guests needn’t worry about the public peeking in on their poolside massage. Children, too, are VIPs here, thanks to a full range of amenities, from kids menus to baby bathtubs. Even leaving this oasis and venturing into Beverly Hills can happen in style: The hotel offers free town car service within the neighborhood.

By Tim Chester

More Recommendations

Kate Thorman
Mon Mar 30 14:41:48 EDT 2015

L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

In Los Angeles’ circles of cool, trying too hard won’t win points; so it’s fortunate for L’Ermitage that it doesn’t even have to try. Most luxury hotels here go in and out of style, but this timelessly elegant Beverly Hills icon sticks to what it knows best—privacy, clean-lined style, and first-class service—and the rich and famous keep coming back. The bar and restaurant may be industry hangouts, but the atmosphere is more that of shop talk over a refined glass of wine or perfectly grilled steak; no buzzing paparazzi scene here. Though the walls are lined with rotating gallery-worthy art, and the understated rooms and suites are larger and better furnished than many an apartment, there’s no need to kick up a fuss. An air of serenity pervades the whole place, and everyone is treated like an honored guest, greeted with a welcome drink, and offered free coffee all day. The rooftop pool, with its panoramic views, is mercifully private, so guests needn’t worry about the public peeking in on their poolside massage. Children, too, are VIPs here, thanks to a full range of amenities, from kids’ menus to baby bathtubs. Even leaving this oasis and venturing into Beverly Hills can be done in style: the hotel offers free town car service within the neighborhood.

Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Death &amp; Co D.C. replaced the much-lauded Columbia Room—but it kept the iconic mural.
Bars + Nightlife
This Cult NYC Cocktail Bar Just Opened in Washington, D.C.—Here’s a Look Inside
July 21, 2023 06:35 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
the front exterior of a bright pink house flanked by two palm trees and blue skies above located in the Bahamas
Air Travel News
Alaska Airlines Just Added These New International Routes
July 21, 2023 06:35 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
boats lined up along docks and building along the waterfront in Amsterdam
Trending News
Amsterdam Votes to Ban Large Cruise Ships From City Center—What This Means for Upcoming Cruises
July 21, 2023 05:25 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Father and Children Exploring Desert Landscape
National Parks
Top 10 U.S. National Parks to Visit With Kids
July 21, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
Tanvi Chheda
Green sunglasses with a geometrical shape
Hotels
These Boutique Hotels Will Now Loan You Fun Wardrobe Accessories During Your Stay—for Free
July 20, 2023 06:58 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Lanikai Beach on Oahu with palm trees and green hills in background
Trending News
The Best Last-Minute Summer Travel Deals to Book Now
July 20, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
The Best Meteor Shower of the Year Peaks This Weekend
Natural Wonders
When the Best Meteor Shower of the Year, the Perseids, Peaks in 2023
July 20, 2023 01:35 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
silhouettes of people waiting in line at an airport
Loyalty + Rewards
How to Avoid the Crowds at Priority Pass Airport Lounges
July 20, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
Paul Rubio
Chez Noir
Food + Drink
These California Restaurants Just Earned Michelin Stars
July 19, 2023 06:43 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Load More