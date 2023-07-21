Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills
In Los Angeles’ circles of cool, trying too hard won’t win points; so it’s fortunate for L’Ermitage that it doesn’t even have to try. Most luxury hotels here go in and out of style, but this timelessly elegant Beverly Hills icon sticks to what it knows best—privacy, clean-lined style, and first-class service—and the rich and famous keep coming back. The bar and restaurant may be industry hangouts, but the atmosphere is more that of shop talk over a refined glass of wine or perfectly grilled steak; no buzzing paparazzi scene here. Though the walls are lined with rotating gallery-worthy art, and the understated rooms and suites are larger and better furnished than many an apartment, there’s no need to kick up a fuss. An air of serenity pervades the whole place, and everyone is treated like an honored guest, greeted with a welcome drink, and offered free coffee all day. The rooftop pool, with its panoramic views, is mercifully private, so guests needn’t worry about the public peeking in on their poolside massage. Children, too, are VIPs here, thanks to a full range of amenities, from kids’ menus to baby bathtubs. Even leaving this oasis and venturing into Beverly Hills can be done in style: the hotel offers free town car service within the neighborhood.