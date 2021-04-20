The Old Vic Tunnels Station Approach Rd

A (Sort of) Rebel with a Cause Set beneath Waterloo Station, the Old Vic Tunnels (also known as the Waterloo Graffiti Tunnels) is an authorized public canvas for artists to frame their work. Adjoining what was once an underground venue of the same name – where movie screenings and concerts took place – this is a scene that has a rebellious quality to it, even though all art that shies away from hate or propaganda is perfectly legal. Find your own space to paint, or try your best to maintain an easygoing smirk as you look over the view.



This can be a tough place to find, but keep your cool, man. It’s about a 10-minute walk from the station, exiting toward Waterloo Road, on Leake Street.

