High Tea at the Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel

and those wonderful little sandwich things with no crust just like we yearned for as children... The high tea at the Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town , SA is luscious- you need only take a sandwich or two for appearances and then make your several trips to the dessert table piled high with sweets of all sorts - fruity, chocolaty, cake and candy! So walk through the Company Garden on the way and on the way back be sure to take in a tour of colorful Bo-Kaap. You will undoubtedly have already been to Table Mountain and Robben Island but be sure to stop in for high tea in the most beautiful old hotel in the most beautiful city in the world.