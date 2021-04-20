High Tea at the Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel 76 Orange St, Gardens, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa

High Tea with Mahatma Gandhi Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel is a city icon. And who better to preside over the entrance than another icon? Mahatma Gandhi, who had a strong connection to South Africa (he worked in the country as a young man, and developed his political views and thoughts on social injustice and civil rights here), is immortalized in a statue at the hotel. Say hello as you visit the Mount Nelson — affectionately known as the Pink Lady, for its rosy hue — for its celebrated high tea.