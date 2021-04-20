Where are you going?
High Tea at the Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel

76 Orange St, Gardens, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Website
| +27 21 483 1000
High Tea with Mahatma Gandhi

Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel is a city icon. And who better to preside over the entrance than another icon? Mahatma Gandhi, who had a strong connection to South Africa (he worked in the country as a young man, and developed his political views and thoughts on social injustice and civil rights here), is immortalized in a statue at the hotel. Say hello as you visit the Mount Nelson — affectionately known as the Pink Lady, for its rosy hue — for its celebrated high tea.
By Sarah Khan , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Charlie Grosso
almost 7 years ago

Afternoon Tea at Mount Nelson Hotel

The afternoon tea at Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town is one of the best in the country. This is proper English tea service, an influence from the days of imperial rule. Delicate finger sandwiches, properly brewed tea, clotted cream with scones, savory puffs, and beautiful petite fours. All in a setting that is reminiscent of Helena Bonham Carter and Maggie Smith in A Room with a View.

If you are interested in a little culture mind-f&*% (ughm, insight) --- do a township tour in the morning to see how majority of the population live in South Africa, then go to afternoon at Mount Nelson for a view on how the other half lives.
Victoria Sterling
almost 7 years ago

Tea and Scones

and those wonderful little sandwich things with no crust just like we yearned for as children... The high tea at the Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town, SA is luscious- you need only take a sandwich or two for appearances and then make your several trips to the dessert table piled high with sweets of all sorts - fruity, chocolaty, cake and candy! So walk through the Company Garden on the way and on the way back be sure to take in a tour of colorful Bo-Kaap. You will undoubtedly have already been to Table Mountain and Robben Island but be sure to stop in for high tea in the most beautiful old hotel in the most beautiful city in the world.
