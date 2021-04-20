Speakeasy for Scaredy Cats
While it's not the clandestine experience it claims to be (we didn't have to ask for the mayor like the website says), The Mayor of Scaredy Cat Town is a fun time beneath the Breakfast Club restaurant in Spitalfields. To enter, you walk through an oversize Smeg fridge door, then proceed down the dark stairwell to a cabin-like space with animal heads and quirky posters mounted to the walls—one forbids 'heavy petting'. The cocktail list includes remixed classics like a margarita with chili and lemongrass and some delicious fizz of ginger beer. themayorofscaredycattown.com