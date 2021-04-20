Where are you going?
The Mayor of Scaredy Cat Town

12-16 Artillery Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 7LS, UK
Website
| +44 20 7078 9639
Speakeasy for Scaredy Cats London United Kingdom

More info

Tue - Sat 5pm - 11pm

Speakeasy for Scaredy Cats

While it's not the clandestine experience it claims to be (we didn't have to ask for the mayor like the website says), The Mayor of Scaredy Cat Town is a fun time beneath the Breakfast Club restaurant in Spitalfields. To enter, you walk through an oversize Smeg fridge door, then proceed down the dark stairwell to a cabin-like space with animal heads and quirky posters mounted to the walls—one forbids 'heavy petting'. The cocktail list includes remixed classics like a margarita with chili and lemongrass and some delicious fizz of ginger beer. themayorofscaredycattown.com
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

