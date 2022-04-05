Travel InspirationHotels

Lake Tahoe Balloons

2435 Venice Dr E, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, USA
https://laketahoeballoons.com/
f875159bd4e4a56089770a3b779aa93b.jpg

Lake Tahoe Balloons

f875159bd4e4a56089770a3b779aa93b.jpg

Get up, up, and away with Lake Tahoe Balloons. The company launches its colorful hot air balloons not from land but from the surface of the lake via the Tahoe Flyer, the world’s only certified balloon launch-and-recovery boat. Trips begin with a 5:30 a.m. boat ride to the mid-lake launch site. Once the balloon is in the air, passengers and pilot float up to 3,000 feet above the water’s surface for bird’s-eye views of the entire Tahoe basin. On the clearest days, views extend southward all the way to Yosemite National Park. After the flight, everybody celebrates with a champagne toast—then heads back to their hotel for a nap.

By AFAR Editors
