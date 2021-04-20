Where are you going?
Chico Hot Springs Dining Room

163 Chico Rd, Livingston, MT 59047, USA
+1 406-333-4933
Chico Hot Springs Dining Room Livingston Montana United States

More info

Sun - Sat 5pm - 9:30am

Chico Hot Springs Dining Room

When the Art family bought the struggling Chico Hot Springs Resort in 1972, some of the earliest improvements they made were to its dining room. The idea was to create one of the best restaurants in the state; if guests came for the food, maybe they’d spend the night. The family succeeded. Today the Chico Dining Room is so beloved it spawned a cookbook, A Montana Table: Recipes from Chico Hot Springs Resort. While ingredients are as fresh as can be—with produce from on-site greenhouses, meat from local ranchers, seafood flown in overnight from the coast—the menu includes some dishes that have been around for more than 40 years. The classic Chico meal is beef Wellington (service for two) and, for dessert, a Flaming Orange, which is exactly what it sounds like.
By Dina Mishev , AFAR Local Expert

