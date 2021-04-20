Where are you going?
Bakers Lane

81 York St, Launceston TAS 7250, Australia
| +61 3 6334 2414
Bakers Lane Launceston Australia

Sun 3pm - 11pm
Wed, Thur 6pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 6pm - 3am

Don't let the name or menu fool you. This is neither a bakery nor the wings and burgers joint the menu might have you think. Rather, it's a lively bar in the otherwise quiet city of Launceston that attracts vegans and meat eaters alike. Vegans and "vegos" come for the shrub burger (with fried pumpkin, eggplant, and vegan lemon aioli) or the veggie enchiladas. Carnivores swear by the "sanga" (sandwich) with slow-roasted pork shoulder doused in whiskey barbecue sauce and topped with coleslaw and apple peach chutney. An Aussie craft beer or Baileys and butterscotch espresso martini on the side patio, strung with faux ivy, isn’t too shabby either. The best times are had on live music and DJ nights, when the bar buzzes late.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

