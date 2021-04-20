Spice Bazaar
Rüstem Paşa, Erzak Ambarı Sok. No:92, 34116 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
| +90 212 513 65 97
Sun 9:30am - 7pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 7pm
Sat 8am - 7:30pm
Egyptian MarketAlso known as the Spice Bazaar, the Egyptian, is the oldest market in Instanbul. The best bargains to be had are in the alleys just outside of the building where more of the locals shop.
almost 7 years ago
Arches and Lights
I never tire of architecture and arches. The Spice Bazaar was crowded and it was a challenge to incorporate the arches and lights with a symetrical focus.
almost 7 years ago
Selling In The Spice Bazaar
I loved the Spice Bazaar and the larger Grand Bazaar. I was mainly interested in the jewelry in the Grand Bazaar, but it was a little disappointing despite how much there was. Historically, the purpose of the jewelry was as a display of wealth and a dowry, so the gold was very pure, and therefore too soft to be worked very creatively.