Spice Bazaar

Rüstem Paşa, Erzak Ambarı Sok. No:92, 34116 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
Website
| +90 212 513 65 97
Egyptian Market Istanbul Turkey
Selling In The Spice Bazaar Istanbul Turkey
Arches and Lights Istanbul Turkey

Sun 9:30am - 7pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 7pm
Sat 8am - 7:30pm

Egyptian Market

Also known as the Spice Bazaar, the Egyptian, is the oldest market in Instanbul. The best bargains to be had are in the alleys just outside of the building where more of the locals shop.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

EspressoRed
almost 7 years ago

Arches and Lights

I never tire of architecture and arches. The Spice Bazaar was crowded and it was a challenge to incorporate the arches and lights with a symetrical focus.
Bayla Schimmel
almost 7 years ago

Selling In The Spice Bazaar

I loved the Spice Bazaar and the larger Grand Bazaar. I was mainly interested in the jewelry in the Grand Bazaar, but it was a little disappointing despite how much there was. Historically, the purpose of the jewelry was as a display of wealth and a dowry, so the gold was very pure, and therefore too soft to be worked very creatively.

