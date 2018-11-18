Too Good to Keep Secret

Upstairs from Soho's pub, Coach and Horses, lies a wonderful cheeky little tea room, Soho's Secret Tea Room. You have to ask the bartender to be let upstairs. He will call the tea room to let them know you are about to make your way through the wandering back staircase behind the bar. Once there, you have your choice of homemade scones, tea sandwiches, and a lovely selection of English teas all served on mismatched floral china. The feeling is quite like an old English grandmother's living room, but there is a playful hip twist to the experience, with tattooed servers providing you with some of the best afternoon tea selections!