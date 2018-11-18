Soho's Secret Tea Room
29 Greek St, West End, London W1D 5DH, UK
Drink Tea in WonderlandWhile everyone and their mother (and aunt and grandmother) are on the waiting list to have afternoon tea at Brown's or Claridge's some time next April, head to Soho for the no-longer-a-secret-but-still-unknown tea room inside the Coach & Horses pub. Once you arrive, you'll be shown the way under the bar and up a flight of stairs where, just like Alice, you'll find yourself in a quaint square room in which teas, biscuits, and the like—all made fresh daily—are served in mismatched vintage china. Sit back, relax, and be a part of the "secret" show. You should reserve ahead, but a day or two will do.
almost 6 years ago
Too Good to Keep Secret
Upstairs from Soho's pub, Coach and Horses, lies a wonderful cheeky little tea room, Soho's Secret Tea Room. You have to ask the bartender to be let upstairs. He will call the tea room to let them know you are about to make your way through the wandering back staircase behind the bar. Once there, you have your choice of homemade scones, tea sandwiches, and a lovely selection of English teas all served on mismatched floral china. The feeling is quite like an old English grandmother's living room, but there is a playful hip twist to the experience, with tattooed servers providing you with some of the best afternoon tea selections!