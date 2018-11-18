Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Soho's Secret Tea Room

29 Greek St, West End, London W1D 5DH, UK
Drink Tea in Wonderland London United Kingdom

Drink Tea in Wonderland

While everyone and their mother (and aunt and grandmother) are on the waiting list to have afternoon tea at Brown's or Claridge's some time next April, head to Soho for the no-longer-a-secret-but-still-unknown tea room inside the Coach & Horses pub. Once you arrive, you'll be shown the way under the bar and up a flight of stairs where, just like Alice, you'll find yourself in a quaint square room in which teas, biscuits, and the like—all made fresh daily—are served in mismatched vintage china. Sit back, relax, and be a part of the "secret" show. You should reserve ahead, but a day or two will do.
By Sara Lieberman , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Laurie G Kahn
almost 6 years ago

Too Good to Keep Secret

Upstairs from Soho's pub, Coach and Horses, lies a wonderful cheeky little tea room, Soho's Secret Tea Room. You have to ask the bartender to be let upstairs. He will call the tea room to let them know you are about to make your way through the wandering back staircase behind the bar. Once there, you have your choice of homemade scones, tea sandwiches, and a lovely selection of English teas all served on mismatched floral china. The feeling is quite like an old English grandmother's living room, but there is a playful hip twist to the experience, with tattooed servers providing you with some of the best afternoon tea selections!

More From AFAR

Will We Be Able to Travel This Summer?
Will We Be Able to Travel This Summer?
Essential Movies Set in New York City to Stream Right Now
Essential Movies Set in New York City to Stream Right Now
How to Support Small Businesses in Italy When You Can’t Travel There
How to Support Small Businesses in Italy When You Can’t Travel There
8 of the Best Botanical Gardens Around the World
8 of the Best Botanical Gardens Around the World