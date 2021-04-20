Sir John Soane's Museum 13 Lincoln's Inn Fields, London WC2A 3BP, UK

Wander Through an English Eccentric's House Sir John Soane was an 18th-century architect who died nearly 200 years ago. He was also an undiagnosed hoarder. The man's townhouse, which has been left untouched since his death and which free to the public, is an extraordinary jumble of his collection of antiquities—he had to modify the building in order to cram them all in. There's even a genuine Egpytian sarcophagus in his basement (which originally housed a Pharaoh). It's impossible to describe how completely bonkers his house is, and you're not allowed to take pictures inside, so you'll need to see it with your own eyes. Once a month you can join the Soane Lates for a candlelit exhibit. These are highly popular so be sure to book ahead.