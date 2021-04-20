Sir John Soane's Museum
13 Lincoln's Inn Fields, London WC2A 3BP, UK
| +44 20 7405 2107
Photo by Gareth Gardner
Wed - Sun 10am - 5pm
Wander Through an English Eccentric's HouseSir John Soane was an 18th-century architect who died nearly 200 years ago. He was also an undiagnosed hoarder. The man's townhouse, which has been left untouched since his death and which free to the public, is an extraordinary jumble of his collection of antiquities—he had to modify the building in order to cram them all in. There's even a genuine Egpytian sarcophagus in his basement (which originally housed a Pharaoh). It's impossible to describe how completely bonkers his house is, and you're not allowed to take pictures inside, so you'll need to see it with your own eyes. Once a month you can join the Soane Lates for a candlelit exhibit. These are highly popular so be sure to book ahead.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Exploring the Home of a Genius Eccentric
Born in 1753, the son of a bricklayer, Soane died in 1837 after a long and distinguished career. He designed 13 Lincoln's Inn Fields as his home and as a setting for his antiquities and works of art. After his wife's death he lived here alone, constantly adding to and rearranging his collections. He established the house as a museum by Act of Parliament (1833) requiring that his romantic and poetic interiors be kept as they were at the time of his death. Tour by candlelight is available to the first 200 people the first Tuesday of every month. London trip report: http://bit.ly/1gZcVuX