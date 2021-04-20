Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Signe's Heaven Bound Bakery & Cafe

93 Arrow Rd, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928, USA
Website
| +1 866-807-4463
Southern Stollen Sweet Bread Hilton Head Island South Carolina United States

More info

Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm
Sat 8am - 2pm

Southern Stollen Sweet Bread

Signe's is a favorite breakfast and brunch spot on HHI for those with a sweet tooth (the fact that their most popular item is a deep-dish French toast tells you all you need to know) with a killer bakery. Around the holidays, things really get cooking with savory and sweet biscuits and bread, turkey fixings, and desserts galore.

In December, Signe also makes stollen, a holiday fruitcake typical in Germany and made extra-Southern here. There are three varieties: traditional German stollen with marzipan and candied orange, the Southern pecan praline with candied cherries, and French chocolate hazelnut with candied cherries.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points