Dye's Gullah Fixin's 840 William Hilton Pkwy, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928, USA

Southern Comfort Food Gullah is the culture particular to the sea islands of the south and the descendants of the West Africans brought there as slaves. On and around Hilton Head, there are gullah tours and a museum in the works, but the culture is also evident in the food. Fried chicken and fish, shrimp boil, and always rice.



Dye's Gullah Fixins serves all that, plus pound cake. Owner and chef Dye Scott-Rhodan cooks up the gullah favorites she grew up eating, the essence of comfort food. You can go for a buffet lunch or early dinner, or take food packed to go. Better take it away, you may need a nap immediately after.