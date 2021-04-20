Where are you going?
Coastal Discovery Museum

70 Honey Horn Dr, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926, USA
Website
| +1 843-689-6767
More info

Sun 11am - 3pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 4:30pm

Turtle Talks, Butterflies, and Horses at Coastal Discovery

This excellent family attraction is located a little off the main drag in Hilton Head, leaving plenty of room for the resident "marsh tacky" horses, a butterfly garden, guided walks and tours, art exhibits, and even turtle talks to inform guests about the healthy population of loggerhead sea turtles that nest along the nearby beach. Guided activities include a meet and greet where visitors have the chance to hold a juvenile alligator, a sweetgrass basket weaving class, and tours of the adjacent salt marsh. It's a full-day experience set in a gorgeous locale.
By Emilia Wroński

Meg Alcazar
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Learn to Cast a Net

Cast-net fishing is one of the oldest forms of fishing, still used in the Lowcountry estuaries for catching shrimp and small fish. Try it out yourself with a local angler, and discover a different Hilton Head pastime than golf.

The class meets at the Coastal Discovery Museum on Tuesdays at 3 p.m. in spring and fall (check online for dates and to register). The fee is $10 per person (open to ages 12+) and a "loaner" net can be provided if you don't have your own.


