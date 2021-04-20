Coastal Discovery Museum
70 Honey Horn Dr, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926, USA
| +1 843-689-6767
Sun 11am - 3pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 4:30pm
Turtle Talks, Butterflies, and Horses at Coastal DiscoveryThis excellent family attraction is located a little off the main drag in Hilton Head, leaving plenty of room for the resident "marsh tacky" horses, a butterfly garden, guided walks and tours, art exhibits, and even turtle talks to inform guests about the healthy population of loggerhead sea turtles that nest along the nearby beach. Guided activities include a meet and greet where visitors have the chance to hold a juvenile alligator, a sweetgrass basket weaving class, and tours of the adjacent salt marsh. It's a full-day experience set in a gorgeous locale.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Learn to Cast a Net
Cast-net fishing is one of the oldest forms of fishing, still used in the Lowcountry estuaries for catching shrimp and small fish. Try it out yourself with a local angler, and discover a different Hilton Head pastime than golf.
The class meets at the Coastal Discovery Museum on Tuesdays at 3 p.m. in spring and fall (check online for dates and to register). The fee is $10 per person (open to ages 12+) and a "loaner" net can be provided if you don't have your own.
