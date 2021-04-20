Learn to Cast a Net

Cast-net fishing is one of the oldest forms of fishing, still used in the Lowcountry estuaries for catching shrimp and small fish. Try it out yourself with a local angler, and discover a different Hilton Head pastime than golf.



The class meets at the Coastal Discovery Museum on Tuesdays at 3 p.m. in spring and fall (check online for dates and to register). The fee is $10 per person (open to ages 12+) and a "loaner" net can be provided if you don't have your own.





