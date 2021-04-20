Where are you going?
Shuyuanmen Street

Shuyuanmen Pedestrian St, ZhongLou ShangQuan, Beilin Qu, Xian Shi, Shaanxi Sheng, China, 710001
Chinese Paper Cut Art

Xian's art district is called Shuyuanmen, 书院门, and there are some local artists here that sell paper cut art. Paper cutting began as a major art form in Xi'an around the seventh century, which was the city's heyday. People in China place cut paper on their windows and doors to celebrate various auspicious events. For a wedding, red paper cuttings are traditional and are required as decorations for the service. A big red paper character, 喜喜, (double happiness) is crazy-popular for newlyweds. The little stands on the street in Shuyuanmen are probably selling mass-produced paper cut art, so be sure to haggle. Don't pay a lot unless you see the master at work.
By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Rose Symotiuk
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Shuyuanmen Pedestrian Street

Walking down this street is a must for every visitor to Xi'an. Every shop sells either art or art supplies, such as these calligraphy brushes. One visit is almost not enough: you'll want to peek into every door, nook, and cranny. The neighborhood is a series of ancient buildings packed together, kind of like Beijing's hutongs, but fancier. Several shops sell high-quality and expensive art, so if you're looking for some investment or heirloom pieces, this is the place to go.
Rose Symotiuk
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Hand-Carved Music

These are one of the coolest souvenirs I've seen in China. At first I thought this man was just doing some carvings. He was: hand-carving these wooden egg-shaped things. There was also music playing, and I realized it was the eggs. They were speakers, playing traditional Chinese music.
Rose Symotiuk
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Books, Books, Books

Xi'an seemed like a city of books, with people selling books on countless corners. This lady was selling these beautiful Chinese art books on Shuyuanmen Pedestrian Street.
Rose Symotiuk
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Handmade Jewelry and other Odds and Ends

In Xi'an's art district there was a woman selling this beautiful beaded and carved jewelry. I don't think any of it was made of valuable materials such as jade, which is great—I'm much more interested in handmade jewelry than expensive jewelry. There were a few old men around her selling antiques and other odds and ends. I love finding areas like this in an old city.

