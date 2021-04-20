Yogurt at Giant Wild Goose Pagoda 1 Ci'en Rd, QuJiang ShangQuan, Yanta Qu, Xian Shi, Shaanxi Sheng, China

Drinking Yogurt Northern China has some of the most amazing tasting yogurts. Since we don't have any decent yogurt in Shenzhen, I pig out every time I go north. Stalls and shops around Xi'an sell really cool drinking yogurts. This stall was on the west side of the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda. The yogurt was perfectly tasty, though the best bit about it was the glass jars.