Yogurt at Giant Wild Goose Pagoda
1 Ci'en Rd, QuJiang ShangQuan, Yanta Qu, Xian Shi, Shaanxi Sheng, China
+86 29 8552 7958
Drinking YogurtNorthern China has some of the most amazing tasting yogurts. Since we don't have any decent yogurt in Shenzhen, I pig out every time I go north. Stalls and shops around Xi'an sell really cool drinking yogurts. This stall was on the west side of the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda. The yogurt was perfectly tasty, though the best bit about it was the glass jars.
YoBa Frozen Yogurt
Frozen yogurt is having a bit of a moment in China, which is weird, because Chinese people have very strong ideas about when to eat cold and hot food–for example, they drink warm water because cold is "not good for health". This place is right across the road from the Westin hotel and has some really tasty toppings. They also offer smoothies and other fun combinations. Photo by See-ming Lee.