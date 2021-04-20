Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sea Point Promenade

Sea Point Promenade, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
Website
Sea Point Promenade Cape Town South Africa
Stroll and Play on Cape Town's Waterfront Wonderland Cape Town South Africa
Sea Point Promenade Cape Town South Africa
Stroll and Play on Cape Town's Waterfront Wonderland Cape Town South Africa

Sea Point Promenade

Almost any time of day, the Sea Point Promenade is filled with walkers and joggers, many of them residents from the apartments nearby. Though named after Sea Point, the best known of the areas the walkway fronts, the three-mile promenade begins in Granger Bay, closer to the city, then goes past the red-and-white-striped lighthouse of Mouille Point and continues to Sea Point itself (don't miss the Art Deco Pavilion, site of many international fashion shoots), before curving around to dramatic, Riviera-like Bantry Bay. A path high above the cliffside apartments of Clifton extends for several more miles to Camps Bay. All along the promenade's way (except along the fairly long Clifton stretch), there are restaurants and coffee shops.
By Ted Botha , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Jen Murphy
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Stroll and Play on Cape Town's Waterfront Wonderland

“The Sea Point Promenade reminds me of a larger version of New York City’s High Line but in a more natural setting," says resident Rashiq Fataar. "Families from all over the city come to use the park and outdoor gyms along the promenade.”
Read more about Rashiq Fataar's Cape Town neighborhood
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points