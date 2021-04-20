Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Saquisilí

Saquisilí, Ecuador
A-maiz-ing Ecuadorian Street Food Saquisilí Ecuador

A-maiz-ing Ecuadorian Street Food

Tortillas de maiz con queso are the best little bites of Ecuadorian street food. These corn flour and cheese balls can be found in most parts of the country. Street vendors push a pinch of grated queso fresco (fresh cheese) into the middle of the dough mix and pat it into a ball about the size of their palm. They then fry it in bubbling lard until it is crispy and the cheese melted. You can buy three for 50 cents, but be warned the balls arrive smoking hot. Allow the grease to soak through the paper and when they're cool enough, gobble them down.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30