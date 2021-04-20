Saquisilí Saquisilí, Ecuador

A-maiz-ing Ecuadorian Street Food Tortillas de maiz con queso are the best little bites of Ecuadorian street food. These corn flour and cheese balls can be found in most parts of the country. Street vendors push a pinch of grated queso fresco (fresh cheese) into the middle of the dough mix and pat it into a ball about the size of their palm. They then fry it in bubbling lard until it is crispy and the cheese melted. You can buy three for 50 cents, but be warned the balls arrive smoking hot. Allow the grease to soak through the paper and when they're cool enough, gobble them down.