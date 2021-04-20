Watch the Sun Set in Bermuda: Black Bay, Somerset Long Bay, and Elbow Beach

Romantic dinners, western-facing beaches, and natural backgrounds make Bermuda's sunset scene the best show of the day. Black Bay Beach, in Sandys Parish, is also known as Sea Glass Beach because of the piles of multi-colored sea glass that clink and chime when the waves wash in. Though very pretty to look at, and tempting to collect, it is forbidden to remove the sea glass. Convenient to the Royal Navy Dockyard, this western location is one of the most popular spots to catch the striking Bermuda sunsets.



Another Sandys Parish beach, Somerset Long Bay, is a local favorite for its calm, shallow water and great swimming conditions. A nice long stretch of soft sand borders the tropical-toned turquoise water on this quiet beach. Somerset Long Bay Nature Reserve is right next door, and birdwatchers can enjoy spotting herons, egrets, grosbeaks, and other migratory and water birds.



With its nearby shipwreck and great swimming conditions, Elbow Beach is a fun spot during the daytime hours. As the sun starts to set, head to Mickey’s Beach Bar and Bistro for a romantic sunset dinner right on the sand. Located at the Elbow Beach Bermuda resort, Mickey’s is the ultimate outdoor venue to sip champagne and share appetizers as you gaze at the setting sun.

