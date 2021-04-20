Sandys Parish
Sandys Parish, Bermuda
Photo by Kansasphoto/Flickr
Diving and Exploring with Fantasea Diving and WatersportsBermuda is located along the northernmost coral reef system in the world and offers a variety of shipwrecks and colorful reefs for aquatic adventurers. PADI-certified diving professionals at Fantasea Diving and Watersports, near the Royal Naval Dockyard, offer beginner to advanced SCUBA lessons and dive trips. You can start a new diving hobby, complete your current requirements, or become certified to dive anywhere.
The dive center also provides kayak eco tours and private charter boat snorkeling excursions, perfect for catching some rays or snapshots of colorful fish and inquisitive turtles. Other sightseeing adventures include an Old Bermuda Railway Bike Tour, a Railway Hike and Swim Tour, and the spirited Gosling’s Rum Tasting Cruise.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Bermuda from Above: Parasailing Adventures
Nothing can beat the view of Bermuda's reefs, pink sand, and crystal clear coastline from high in the sky. Skyrider Bermuda combines the thrill of flying with the stunning scenery of Bermuda’s aerial side. Taking off from the Royal Naval Dockyard, Skyrider Bermuda lets you soar over the north shore and Great Sound area of the island, high above multi-toned turquoise waves fringed by pastel houses, rugged cliffs, and splashes of lush green vegetation. Don't let the 250-foot height dampen your adventurous spirit. Grab a friend to take off with you—these sit-down chairs seat two.
St. George's Parasail Water Sports is located on the opposite end of the island in St. George. They take off from Somers Wharf and offer a great way to view the waters around the historic town of St. George.
St. George's Parasail Water Sports is located on the opposite end of the island in St. George. They take off from Somers Wharf and offer a great way to view the waters around the historic town of St. George.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Watch the Sun Set in Bermuda: Black Bay, Somerset Long Bay, and Elbow Beach
Romantic dinners, western-facing beaches, and natural backgrounds make Bermuda's sunset scene the best show of the day. Black Bay Beach, in Sandys Parish, is also known as Sea Glass Beach because of the piles of multi-colored sea glass that clink and chime when the waves wash in. Though very pretty to look at, and tempting to collect, it is forbidden to remove the sea glass. Convenient to the Royal Navy Dockyard, this western location is one of the most popular spots to catch the striking Bermuda sunsets.
Another Sandys Parish beach, Somerset Long Bay, is a local favorite for its calm, shallow water and great swimming conditions. A nice long stretch of soft sand borders the tropical-toned turquoise water on this quiet beach. Somerset Long Bay Nature Reserve is right next door, and birdwatchers can enjoy spotting herons, egrets, grosbeaks, and other migratory and water birds.
With its nearby shipwreck and great swimming conditions, Elbow Beach is a fun spot during the daytime hours. As the sun starts to set, head to Mickey’s Beach Bar and Bistro for a romantic sunset dinner right on the sand. Located at the Elbow Beach Bermuda resort, Mickey’s is the ultimate outdoor venue to sip champagne and share appetizers as you gaze at the setting sun.
Another Sandys Parish beach, Somerset Long Bay, is a local favorite for its calm, shallow water and great swimming conditions. A nice long stretch of soft sand borders the tropical-toned turquoise water on this quiet beach. Somerset Long Bay Nature Reserve is right next door, and birdwatchers can enjoy spotting herons, egrets, grosbeaks, and other migratory and water birds.
With its nearby shipwreck and great swimming conditions, Elbow Beach is a fun spot during the daytime hours. As the sun starts to set, head to Mickey’s Beach Bar and Bistro for a romantic sunset dinner right on the sand. Located at the Elbow Beach Bermuda resort, Mickey’s is the ultimate outdoor venue to sip champagne and share appetizers as you gaze at the setting sun.