Ireland Island
Ireland Island, Bermuda
Bermuda Boat ToursLocated at the Royal Naval Dockyard, Destiny Water Tours has glass bottom boat and sightseeing tours. Check out Bermuda’s most exclusive residential addresses, which includes the homes of Ross Perot and Michael Bloomberg, in what is known as “billionaire row” in Tucker’s Town. Glass bottom boat tours let guests stay dry while cruising across colorful coral reefs and shipwrecks. Sip rum swizzles while gazing at both the stars and the sea on night time tours.
Aquatic Bermuda is located in the city of Hamilton and offers rentals on Boston Whalers or pontoon boats to explore the island at your own pace. Pack a lunch and picnic on small secluded beaches or tiny islands. Be sure to bring along, or rent, some snorkel gear to discover tropical fish and sea turtles or explore shipwrecks such as the HMS Vixen.