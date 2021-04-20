Where are you going?
Ireland Island

Ireland Island, Bermuda
Bermuda Boat Tours Sandys Bermuda

Bermuda Boat Tours

Located at the Royal Naval Dockyard, Destiny Water Tours has glass bottom boat and sightseeing tours. Check out Bermuda’s most exclusive residential addresses, which includes the homes of Ross Perot and Michael Bloomberg, in what is known as “billionaire row” in Tucker’s Town. Glass bottom boat tours let guests stay dry while cruising across colorful coral reefs and shipwrecks. Sip rum swizzles while gazing at both the stars and the sea on night time tours.

Aquatic Bermuda is located in the city of Hamilton and offers rentals on Boston Whalers or pontoon boats to explore the island at your own pace. Pack a lunch and picnic on small secluded beaches or tiny islands. Be sure to bring along, or rent, some snorkel gear to discover tropical fish and sea turtles or explore shipwrecks such as the HMS Vixen.
By Sandy Allen , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
