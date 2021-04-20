Late summer in the desert: rains and blooms

Summer: 'avoid the desert,' think most...

But if you're willing to bear late summer's heat and higher humidity (yes, even the desert can be humid at times), you'll be treated to spectacles grand and small. Thunderstorms rolling across mountain ranges can seem like cosmic buckets pouring over the vastness...Zoom in, and wildflowers will catch your eye: morning-glory and sacred datura (a.k.a. jimson weed) thrive in riparian canyons. Avoid the heat of mid-day; mornings and evenings around Tucson you'll be joined by hikers and joggers in the lush Sonoran desert. One of the best places to be is on the city's NE edge, in and around Sabino Canyon.