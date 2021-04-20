Where are you going?
Ruschmeyer's

161 2nd House Rd, Montauk, NY 11954, USA
Website
| +1 631-668-2877
Ruschmeyer's Montauk New York United States
Sun 11am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 6pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 6pm - 2am
There's a carefree summer camp spirit at Ruschmeyer's, a boutique retreat in Montauk where a central garden full of hammocks and picnic tables creates a relaxing backdrop. First built in 1952 in a shaded stretch of lakeside woodlands in Montauk, the hotel now features recently renovated rooms inspired by camp cabins with cedar-plank walls, a hammock, and some with an outdoor charcoal grill. Ruschmeyer's has an appetite for culture, seen in a rotating series of music performances, guest DJs, and artists-in-residence. This is a place to play, and the hotel happily arranges paddle boarding, fishing, and yoga. Start your stay on the central lawn, called the Magic Garden, with a game of ping-pong before drinking and dancing the night away at the hotel's bar, the Electric Eel.
By Jessica Colley Clarke , AFAR Contributor

