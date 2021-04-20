Where are you going?
Rovos Rail Cape Town Office

Old Marine Dr, Foreshore, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
| +27 21 421 4020
Cape Town to Dar Es Salaam by Train Cape Town South Africa

Mon - Fri 8am - 5pm

Rolling through five countries in 14 days, the opulent Pride of Africa whisks passengers from the tip of South Africa to Tanzania’s largest city. The trip includes two nights at a five-star game lodge, a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River, and lectures by an onboard historian.

From $10,600. 27/(0) 12-315-8242. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor
