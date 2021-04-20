Rose Bowl Flea Market 1001 Rose Bowl Drive

The Largest West Coast Flea Market On the second Sunday of every month, bargain hunters, collectors, designers, tourists, and other curious shoppers head to the historic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, where 2,500 vendors of furniture, accessories, clothes, crafts, vinyl, and more line the perimeter of this 92,000+ seat venue. The sheer size may be overwhelming, the sun may be beating, and it may be early in the morning—but if you come prepared in sneakers, a hat, and with coffee in hand, you'll be ready to hunt for treasure.