Rose Bowl Flea Market
1001 Rose Bowl Drive
| +1 626-577-3100
The Largest West Coast Flea MarketOn the second Sunday of every month, bargain hunters, collectors, designers, tourists, and other curious shoppers head to the historic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, where 2,500 vendors of furniture, accessories, clothes, crafts, vinyl, and more line the perimeter of this 92,000+ seat venue. The sheer size may be overwhelming, the sun may be beating, and it may be early in the morning—but if you come prepared in sneakers, a hat, and with coffee in hand, you'll be ready to hunt for treasure.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Rose Bowl Flea Market, Pasadena
“Go left as you enter, past the bridge and aqueduct. The vintage clothing, shoes, and accessories are hidden here.” —Trina Turk
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
More Than Football at the Rose Bowl
The Rose Bowl is a must-see while you're in Pasadena. Catch a UCLA game if you're visiting during college football season, explore the world's largest flea market, or join a daily run with locals on the bike path around the stadium. Check the calendar online if you're hoping to catch a concert or other special event, and make time to enjoy the surrounding parks and rose garden, too.