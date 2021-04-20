Where are you going?
Rose Bowl Flea Market

1001 Rose Bowl Drive
Website
| +1 626-577-3100
The Largest West Coast Flea Market

On the second Sunday of every month, bargain hunters, collectors, designers, tourists, and other curious shoppers head to the historic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, where 2,500 vendors of furniture, accessories, clothes, crafts, vinyl, and more line the perimeter of this 92,000+ seat venue. The sheer size may be overwhelming, the sun may be beating, and it may be early in the morning—but if you come prepared in sneakers, a hat, and with coffee in hand, you'll be ready to hunt for treasure.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

Afar Magazine
almost 7 years ago

Rose Bowl Flea Market, Pasadena

“Go left as you enter, past the bridge and aqueduct. The vintage clothing, shoes, and accessories are hidden here.” —Trina Turk 
Meredith Blackburn
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

More Than Football at the Rose Bowl

The Rose Bowl is a must-see while you're in Pasadena. Catch a UCLA game if you're visiting during college football season, explore the world's largest flea market, or join a daily run with locals on the bike path around the stadium. Check the calendar online if you're hoping to catch a concert or other special event, and make time to enjoy the surrounding parks and rose garden, too.

