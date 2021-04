Where to Stay in Naples

Once the bayside palazzo of a shipping magnate, the recently restored Romeo juxtaposes antique and modern art in a world-class collection. Fabrics, serving pieces, and porcelain by Hermès, Andrée Putman, and J.L. Coquet complement the Kenzo Tange–designed facade of undulate glass. Doubles from $240, 39/081-017-5001. Read Tom Downey's " Tailor Made in Naples ."