Grupo Puntacana Foundation’s Bird-Watching Tours

The Indigenous Eyes Ecological Park and Reserve's Ridgway's hawk restoration program is one of the great Dominican Republic conservation success stories: Since the program’s introduction, conservationists have reintroduced numerous Ridgway's hawks into the wild (eight since 2009) and maintain a monitoring program to keep tabs on one of the world’s most critically endangered birds. It’s not uncommon to spot one of these hawks flying over Punta Cana today. Only a few short years ago these incredible birds were on the brink of extinction due to loss of habitat and farmers who shot them, erroneously believing they consume a disproportionate number of baby chickens. Today you can visit the preserve to learn more about this program. You can spend time with one of the conservation experts, who are happy to take you out with them on a tracking session. And yes, the contraption in the photo is your hawk hunting wand, and it works great.