Grupo Puntacana Foundation’s Bird-Watching Tours Punta Cana 23000, Dominican Republic

Photo courtesy of Peregrine Fund More info Sun - Sat 8am - 6pm

Grupo Puntacana Foundation’s Bird-Watching Tours Since 2009, the Grupo Puntacana Foundation and the Peregrine Fund have been working together to save the endangered Ridgway’s hawk, which is native to Hispaniola. The population numbered around 350 in 2000 but is now up to about 550, with 19 breeding pairs nesting in the Punta Cana area. If you want to catch a glimpse of these magnificent birds, sign up for one of Grupo Puntacana’s bird-watching tours, which take place on Thursdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the Indigenous Eyes Ecological Park and Reserve. Guided by a conservation expert, you’ll walk along the Hawk Trail and climb a four-story tower, from which you’ll be able to see the wooden nesting boxes where baby hawks, rescued from their nests between March and July, spend up to ten days before taking their first flight. Typically, only 70 percent survive to adulthood.