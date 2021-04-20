Rapa Nui National Park

Ahu Tongariki at Sunrise

We awoke long before sunrise and drove our car across the island to Ahu Tongariki, the picturesque, and probably most recognizable site on Easter Island. We had seen this once before in the daylight, but were anxious for the chance to see it at sunrise. We brought a blanket from our hostel, canned peaches for breakfast, and our tripods. We huddled together in the dark waiting for the sun to rise, and as it did, we marveled at the row of stone staring back at us. The morning was perfect until a local woman charged with guarding this ancient site spotted us from her tent up the hill, and angrily told us we were not allowed to camp here. Despite our protests and denials that we had slept below the heads, we trudged away giggling guiltily (although we were quite innocent), still exhilarated from the rising sun.