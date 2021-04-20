Prince of Whales offers the best whale watching excursions in Victoria and Vancouver!

Prince of Whales Whale Watching has been sharing premiere whale-watching & marine-wildlife experiences with guests from around the world for more than 20 years!

With locations in both Victoria & Vancouver, they offer a wide variety of marine-wildlife experiences on three different types of purpose-built vessels, which range from a minimum of three hours, up to all day. Their exclusive full-day packages include whale watching connections between Victoria and Vancouver, as well as private entrance to the world famous Butchart Gardens.

Their boats are basically floating classrooms and serve as a amazing platform for engaging with passengers & educating guests who are naturally curious about killer whales & the other wild creatures that call the Salish Sea home. Every style of vessel is equipped with a highly trained and passionate naturalist who will serve as your teacher as they guide you through the sheltered waters of the Salish Sea. Their goal is to introduce you to as many marine species as possible on each tour and to leave you feeling inspired after every encounter! You'll discover the surrounding geography, history, geology, ecology, biology and every other -ology you'd ever care to learn about.

You'll be transported though some of the most beautiful scenery in the world as you search for orcas, humpbacks, Grey whales, minke whales, porpoise, seals, sea lions, otters, eagles, and more! And complementary to the sightings success rate of over 95%, Prince of Whales offers Victoria’s only Year-Round Whale Sightings Guarantee! See a whale. Guaranteed. Or next time it’s free!



