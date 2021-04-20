Where are you going?
Plaza Luis Cabrera

Plaza Luis Cabrera #5 Local 1, Cuauhtémoc, Col Roma, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
+52 800 288 0888
Next Stop: Street Art Mexico City Mexico

More info

Sun 8am - 10pm
Mon - Fri 6am - 11pm
Sat 8am - 11pm

Next Stop: Street Art

The periphery of Plaza Luis Cabrera is ringed with buses that have become canvases for all manner of street art—from painting to stencil to stickers and wheatpaste pieces.

Though the work changes periodically, many of the themes you'll see on the buses are political in nature, offering commentary on current events in Mexican politics and pop culture. Nearby are several cafés if you feel like grabbing a cup of coffee, natural juice, or agua fresca before surveying the street art scene.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
