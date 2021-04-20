Incredible Escape!

I studied abroad in Panama as a college student, and spent a weekend with a family in Kuna Yala. It was such an incredible experience to partake in a culture that was so different than my own and the islands are spectacular. When my family came to visit in June, I wanted to take them back to the area so we spent a weekend at the Yandup Island Lodge. It was hands down their favorite part of their visit to Panama. the cabins over the water are the definition of a relaxing island escape. We loved falling asleep to the sounds of the birds above us and the waves below us. The daily trips offer a chance to experience both the extraordinary culture of the Kuna People and the breathtaking beauty of their island comarca. Swimming on a deserted island made us feel like we were in the TV show Lost. The lodge serves delicious meals, but there are not many places to buy food and other items, so be sure to bring sunscreen, bug spray, and any snacks you want between meals. The best time of the year to visit Panama is in the winter months (the dry season) and early spring. I can't recommend this enough!