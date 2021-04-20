Playa Blanca
Playa Blanca, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
beach paradisefinally made it to playa blanca after waiting 2 1/2 hours for the boat to leave - and it did not disappoint.
haggle with the locals for a beach massage, fresh oysters and coconut juice! go to mama ruth's for lunch and if you plan to stay the night, know that there is no electricity or running water in the island - at least when i went [05/2012]
almost 7 years ago
Relax on Playa Blanca with Fresh Tropical Drinks
From Cartegena we caught a boat to Playa Blanca and enjoyed a grilled-fish lunch with delicious crispy skin and a lemony flavor. For $5 we rented a tarp-cabaña to beat the sun and ordered fresh piña coladas, mojitos, and margaritas from a wheelbarrow-wielding vendor. After being strong-armed into accepting (and paying for) beach side massages, we watched the sunset and caught the final boat back to town. Nothing but sun, sand, and simple food/drinks to waste away a day.