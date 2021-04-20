Playa Blanca Playa Blanca, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia

beach paradise finally made it to playa blanca after waiting 2 1/2 hours for the boat to leave - and it did not disappoint.



haggle with the locals for a beach massage, fresh oysters and coconut juice! go to mama ruth's for lunch and if you plan to stay the night, know that there is no electricity or running water in the island - at least when i went [05/2012]