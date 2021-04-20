Where are you going?
Playa Blanca

Playa Blanca, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
Website
finally made it to playa blanca after waiting 2 1/2 hours for the boat to leave - and it did not disappoint.

haggle with the locals for a beach massage, fresh oysters and coconut juice! go to mama ruth's for lunch and if you plan to stay the night, know that there is no electricity or running water in the island - at least when i went [05/2012]
Kayleen Konechny
almost 7 years ago

Relax on Playa Blanca with Fresh Tropical Drinks

From Cartegena we caught a boat to Playa Blanca and enjoyed a grilled-fish lunch with delicious crispy skin and a lemony flavor. For $5 we rented a tarp-cabaña to beat the sun and ordered fresh piña coladas, mojitos, and margaritas from a wheelbarrow-wielding vendor. After being strong-armed into accepting (and paying for) beach side massages, we watched the sunset and caught the final boat back to town. Nothing but sun, sand, and simple food/drinks to waste away a day.

