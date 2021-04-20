Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Patisserie Antoine

Zeelaan 139, 8660 De Panne, Belgium
+32 58 41 19 43
A Coastal Cuppa with Croissants De Panne Belgium

More info

Fri - Wed 7am - 6pm

A Coastal Cuppa with Croissants

There are no shortages of places to eat and drink in the Belgian coastal town of De Panne.

If you're looking for a snack and a good deal, head to Patisserie Antoine, just a couple blocks from the North Sea. You can get a couple of croissants with a coffee for about $5. Of course, there are many other enticing things on the menu as well as a mouthwatering selection of cakes and tarts.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points