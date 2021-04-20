Patisserie Antoine
Zeelaan 139, 8660 De Panne, Belgium
+32 58 41 19 43
Fri - Wed 7am - 6pm
A Coastal Cuppa with CroissantsThere are no shortages of places to eat and drink in the Belgian coastal town of De Panne.
If you're looking for a snack and a good deal, head to Patisserie Antoine, just a couple blocks from the North Sea. You can get a couple of croissants with a coffee for about $5. Of course, there are many other enticing things on the menu as well as a mouthwatering selection of cakes and tarts.