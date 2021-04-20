Where are you going?
De Panne

De Panne, Belgium
Trotting Along the Belgian Coast De Panne Belgium

Trotting Along the Belgian Coast

On a recent trip up and down the Belgian coast, as the sun was setting on one of the beaches NOT in front of a town, I saw in the distance several horses and riders coming up the beach. When they passed, on the horizon a ship was also passing in the opposite direction. This picture is the result.

The Belgian coast runs from De Panne on the French border right up to Knokke-Heist, on the Dutch border. For convenience, and the fact that it gets very congested in the warm months, there is a tram that runs the entire coastal distance.

By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

