Down the Belgian Shore

De Panne, Belgium
Beach Huts in De Panne

Being a guy from the Jersey Shore (which has nothing to do with that television show!), I love the sea front.

The seaside resort of De Panne in Belgium is a place worth visiting. Sure, Belgium is usually rainy and cold but there are hot sunny days too, so it is advisable to hit the coast and check out De Panne.

Its a typical Belgian seaside resort with lots of cafes and restaurants and a very big sandy beach.

What I like about De Panne is the old style mobile cabanas, which were once popular along the Jersey Shore going back a century.

The town was also the home of Belgium's King Albert during WWI, since it was the only area that was not occupied by the Germans.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

