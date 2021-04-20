Where are you going?
Patio Bellavista

73 Pío Nono
At Patio Bellavista, a complex of more than 90 shops, restaurants, and bars occupying an entire city block in a bohemian Santiago neighborhood, you can always count on action. The infectious buzz and upbeat feel are enhanced by a multilevel design that was awarded an urban revival prize. Come day or night for a drink or to eat, hear live music, and shop for jewelry and books.
Patio Bellavista, in the trendy Bellavista neighborhood, is an open-air shopping area where gastronomy, fashion, design and culture converge. Shop here for clothing, jewelry and handicrafts; sample food from Chile or around the world; and indulge in a true Chilean favorite—ice cream.

