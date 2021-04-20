Pacto
Quito, Ecuador
Photo courtesy of CereallyExplosive/Flickr
Chocó Rainforest, EcuadorBook a suite at Mashpi Lodge and you can spot howler monkeys, sloths, butterflies, and hundreds of bird species from your Philippe Starck bathtub-with-a-view.
Opened in April 2012 on the 3,000-acre Mashpi Biodiversity Reserve, the lodge has resident biologists and a library stocked with bird books. A new tram traverses more than a mile of dense forest canopy, providing guests with an overview of the reserve’s extraordinary plant and animal life.
This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.