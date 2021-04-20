One&Only Cape Town Dock Road, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa

One&Only Cape Town Hands down, this is Cape Town’s most glamorous hotel. The Adam Tihany–designed interiors were unveiled just in time for the 2010 World Cup, and the celebrities haven’t stopped coming since. The rooms are spacious and mellow, with sleek lines, an earth-tone palette, and an African-chic aesthetic.



Despite its obvious sophistication, this resort is a hit with the whole family—children go crazy for the kids’ club, while parents love the spa, which is one of Cape Town’s best. If you want to hobnob with the city’s style set, the One&Only is the place to go. Locals fill up the dazzling lobby every weekend for the popular high tea, then pack the tables at Nobu after going for massages at the spa.