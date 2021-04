Staying at this hotel is one of my favorite reasons to visit Cape Town . Every detail embodies the sense of the city and a distinctively African style. The welcome amenity - Graham Russel wines. Yes! The delightful Charlotte Rhys soaps and bath products are made in Cape Town. The lounge and restaurants are a destination unto themselves - Reubens' South African cuisine and Nobu's amazing sushi. The rooms are gorgeous. The view of Table Mountain is breathtaking. But it's the spa that keeps me coming back for more. It's nestled on this private island, buffered from the noise of the city that surrounds it, so you escape entirely into pools, steams, saunas and treatments. When you book a stay at One&Only Cape Town with my company, you receive a bonus massage as an amenity, and a private wine tasting in the loft for stays of four nights or longer. With its location right on the V&A Waterfront, you'll need at least four nights to explore all that this amazing city has to offer!