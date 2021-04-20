One&Only Cape Town
Dock Road, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
| +27 21 431 5888
Photo courtesy of One&Only Cape Town
One&Only Cape TownHands down, this is Cape Town’s most glamorous hotel. The Adam Tihany–designed interiors were unveiled just in time for the 2010 World Cup, and the celebrities haven’t stopped coming since. The rooms are spacious and mellow, with sleek lines, an earth-tone palette, and an African-chic aesthetic.
Despite its obvious sophistication, this resort is a hit with the whole family—children go crazy for the kids’ club, while parents love the spa, which is one of Cape Town’s best. If you want to hobnob with the city’s style set, the One&Only is the place to go. Locals fill up the dazzling lobby every weekend for the popular high tea, then pack the tables at Nobu after going for massages at the spa.
AFAR Travel Advisor
almost 7 years ago
An Oasis In the Heart of the Waterfront
Staying at this hotel is one of my favorite reasons to visit Cape Town. Every detail embodies the sense of the city and a distinctively African style. The welcome amenity - Graham Russel wines. Yes! The delightful Charlotte Rhys soaps and bath products are made in Cape Town. The lounge and restaurants are a destination unto themselves - Reubens' South African cuisine and Nobu's amazing sushi. The rooms are gorgeous. The view of Table Mountain is breathtaking. But it's the spa that keeps me coming back for more. It's nestled on this private island, buffered from the noise of the city that surrounds it, so you escape entirely into pools, steams, saunas and treatments. When you book a stay at One&Only Cape Town with my company, you receive a bonus massage as an amenity, and a private wine tasting in the loft for stays of four nights or longer. With its location right on the V&A Waterfront, you'll need at least four nights to explore all that this amazing city has to offer!