Nový Smokovec Nový Smokovec, 062 01 Vysoké Tatry-Starý Smokovec, Slovakia

Good Medicine: The High Tatras of Slovakia If you like epic, snow-capped mountains, beautiful forests, miles of incredible hikes filled with an array of rock formations, and crystal clear mountain water that isn't bottled and sold, then the High Tatras are your medicine of choice. In order to fulfill your prescription for scenic views and crisp mountain air, you will need to venture to the location pictured above. Located right in the middle of the High Tatras is a small ski town called Nový Smokovec, which can be reached by car or bus. Once you arrive, explore the small historic town and take in the various shops and eateries. When it's time to sleep, venture on over to the Villa Dr. Szontagh, so named after the founding family of Nový Smokovec. To reach the mountain hiking trails, you can buy a ticket for the tram and ride it up to the start of the paths. There are five to choose from, and they range in duration from 20 minutes all the way up to 3 hours. Each one ends at a 'chata,' or basically a resting house where you can simply recharge, or if there are rooms, stay for the night. To capture the view above, put on some comfy shoes, pack a bag with some sundries, and set your course for Teryho Chata. Breath in the air. Take in the view. It's just what the doctor ordered.