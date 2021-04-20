Where are you going?
Loblolly Bay

Loblolly Bay, British Virgin Islands
Blue Anegada British Virgin Islands

Blue

Aquamarine, turquoise, sapphire, cerulean: Any and every shade of blue can be found in the BVI. The 50-plus islands and cays here are lapped by the Caribbean Sea, an ever-undulating artist’s canvas that’s delightfully stuck in a blue phase. The chain’s four main islands of Tortola, Virgin Gorda, Jost Van Dyke, and Anegada are surrounded by dozens of smaller islets and cays, while the protected waters along the coral reefs offer different hues. When you’re sailing around the larger islands, the sea is a deep blue. But come closer to shore at spots like Norman Island and you’ll see the shallows cut through with turquoise and jade. And on Anegada, swimming takes on a different shade entirely, with delicate baby blues dominating the colorscape at popular swimming spots like Cow Wreck Beach and Loblolly Bay (seen here).
