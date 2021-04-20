Yachts and Friends - Tortola Marina British Virgin Islands

Touring the Seas in a Private Yacht You don’t have to be a millionaire to sail like one, especially if you reserve a yacht charter. Most of the ships from Yachts and Friends come with a captain and crew, meaning all you and your traveling companions have to do is show up and relax. Services are available all over the world, but are more prevalent in warm-weather destinations where boating is a popular pastime—places such as the Caribbean, the South Pacific, and the Southern Mediterranean. The biggest benefit about cruising this way is that itineraries are almost completely flexible; while you have to embark and disembark in set spots, in between you can do whatever and go wherever you’d like. What’s more, if you’re traveling with a large group of friends, a handful of outfitters afford the option to reserve a flotilla of boats that can travel together.