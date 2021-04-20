Rosewood Little Dix Bay
Lee Road, Valley, Spanish Town, British Virgin Islands
+1 284-852-5500
Rosewood Little Dix BayThis property is currently closed until late 2019 for hurricane-related repairs.
Experience ‘voluntourism’ at Rosewood Little Dix Bay by joining the Association of Reef Keepers (ARK) and helping find and tag wild sea turtles. These conservation efforts allow the ARK to keep track of these transient turtle, while also offering some amazing insights about the impact humans have on the local reef system.