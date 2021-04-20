Green

Green is for the beautiful British Virgin Islands themselves. And while Hurricanes Irma and Maria did a number on the tropical foliage blanketing the islands, it’s already growing back at places like Mount Sage National Park (seen here), the country’s oldest national park. As hillsides morph from brown to that signature soft shade of emerald once again, visitors can help the process by donating to theproject. Funds raised by the organization go toward the replanting of indigenous seedlings and saplings to protect the islands from wind and storm erosion. It’s not only the rain forests that are green here, however. Green ways to travel include reducing your carbon footprint by exploring the islands with sail power on a charter with a company likeor staying ata beloved eco-resort on Manchioneel Bay with ten eco-minded rooms, an onsite brewery, and a passionate commitment to sustainable tourism.