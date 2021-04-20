Devil's Bay (The Baths) National Park
British Virgin Islands
The Baths of Virgin GordaOn the gorgeous island of Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands there is a beach at Devil's Bay where huge boulders line the edge of the sand and spill out into the turquoise sea.
Natural tidal pools, arches, grottos and tunnels are formed by the granite boulders.
Since 1990 this beach area has been known as a BVI National Park. The entrance fee is $3.
Swimming, snorkeling, and climbing and slipping through the boulders are popular pastimes at the Baths making it a top tourist attraction on the island.
The Top of the Baths is an excellent restaurant with stunning views where I had lunch. There is also a beautiful pool up there. Gift shops offer souvenirs.
At the bottom of the path there is a cafe.
I walked through the boulders and had a sense of peace. It was so quiet.There were some slippery spots and some areas where I had to use care when sliding through the path. The water rushed through a couple of times and I saw the tide was coming in. Luckily, I had come out of the path and onto a stunning white sand beach where I swam in the clear warm waters.
I didn't want to leave this little bit of paradise but it was getting late so I had to pack it in for the day.
The Baths National Park was an attraction that lived up to its reputation. I would recommend the Baths of Virgin Gorda. Wear a bathing suit and bring an underwater camera. Just watch the tides if you don't want to get tossed around.
A stunning "must see".
For info: www.bvitourism.com/wtd/baths