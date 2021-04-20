Northland Discovery Iceberg & Whale Tours

Summer on Ice

After Newfoundland sheds its snowy mantle in spring, the coastline teems with nesting puffins, feeding humpbacks, and blue-flag irises. The province is also the best place in North America to see icebergs, a fitting way to honor the Titanic, which sank off the coast 100 years ago.

Each year, 400 to 800 icebergs float south from Greenland along what’s known as Iceberg Alley. They range from car-size “growlers” to “tabulars” as big as suspension bridges. Nothing compares to approaching them by boat and grabbing free-floating “Newfoundland popsicles”—chunks of frozen water that could be 15,000 years old.

Boat trips May to September. (877) 632-3747, discovernorthland.com

This appeared in the July/August 2012 issue.