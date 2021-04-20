Where are you going?
Noordermarkt Flea Market

Noordermarkt 42B, 1015 NA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Noordermarkt, Amsterdam Amsterdam The Netherlands

Sat 9am - 4pm

Noordermarkt, Amsterdam

Noordermarkt, or the Northern Market is the biggest flea markets in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. .
It is open every Saturday and attracts locals and tourists. The market is located just across the tower of Noorderkerk church, at the heart of Jordan's neighborhood.
It is a well known fact that the Dutch people are great traders and Noordermarkt is a living proof.
Beside antiques, oriental rugs, clothes, art and a lot of kitsch, the market is known for a great variety of fabrics.
And if you are not interested in vintage or flea items, you can try the food market next to it, that offers Meat, Dutch cheese, fruits, and of course, beer.
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert

