Nationalestraat
Visit the ModeNatie MuseumSivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. Being in Antwerp and not visiting the ModeNatie Museum is like being in Beijing and not walking on the Great Wall. The complex includes the Flanders Fashion Institute, MoMu Fashion Museum, and the fashion department of Hogeschool Antwerp.
The building has an interesting interior of geometric lines and dark wood stairs that stand in contrast to the flowing shape of the fabrics that are part of the changing exhibits. When you visit the museum, don't skip the Copyright bookstore with its great collection of art and fashion books.