National Nordic Museum (formerly the Nordic Heritage Museum)

Head North to the Nordic Heritage Musem's Yulefest

The Nordic Heritage Museum is an interesting museum of local history year-round, chronicling the history of Seattle’s Nordic immigrants through art, cultural objects, and replica storefronts and buildings. But for one winter weekend, the annual Yule Fest takes over the museum, filling it with arts and crafts, Christmas decorations, traditional Scandinavian apparel and accessories, folk music and dancing, and authentic food and drink. Everything from buttery-soft reindeer leather purses to straw horses is for sale, and kids can get in line for a chance to sit on Santa’s lap.