Massive Mosaics and More at UNAM

It's worth the considerable trek to the southern part of the city to tour around the campus of UNAM, the National Autonomous University of Mexico , to see its iconic mid-20th-century buildings.American writer Selden Rodman, touring Mexico in the 1950s, wrote that the UNAM library "is one of the dozen most exciting buildings in the world... [n]ot merely because it was the first to be surfaced entirely with mosaics, but because the mosaics form a stunning geometry of color in the sunlight- even from miles away." More than half a century later, the mosaic-stippled building, made by Mexican artist Juan O'Gorman, continues to impress.It's not the only structure on campus worth visiting, however. Neighboring buildings and structures are equally compelling, including the Olympic Stadium on the campus, which features a mural by Diego Rivera.University City, as the campus is called, was inscribed by UNESCO onto the World Heritage Site list in 2007.