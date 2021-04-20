National Autonomous University of Mexico

Stick Around for Long-Term Language Learning

If you fall in love with Mexico City (and I'm warning you, it's hard not to) and you want to stick around for some long-term language learning, there are several schools where you can enroll in either a certificate or degree-granting program.



One of the most obvious choices is UNAM, Mexico's most prestigious university and one of the most esteemed institutions of higher learning in Latin America. The university offers dozens of degree programs at the bachelors, masters, and doctoral levels.



If you're interested in a shorter-term commitment, consider one of the certificate or degree programs offered by Casa Lamm (primarily literature and arts-focused) or Le Cordon Bleu's Mexico school, which offers certificates in Mexican cooking, pastry-making, and wine, as well as a masters-level program in hospitality and service.



